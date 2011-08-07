Middletown graduates pulled from fiery crash on way back from game

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Photo by Bill Darrah -- More than 400 attend a prayer vigil Sunday for Joey Keating and Scott Shaffer at Smith’s Tree Farm in Swatara Township, where Shaffer was employed. At left is the tree adorned with special ornaments and bows for Keating and Shaffer.

Joey Keating and Scott Shaffer — the two recent Middletown Area High School graduates who were pulled from the wreckage of their burning car on Friday, Nov. 25 — are in stable condition in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Burn Center as of Tuesday, Nov. 29, a hospital official told the Press And Journal.



Keating

Hundreds of people from the Middletown area gathered on a hilltop at the Smith’s Tree Farm in Swatara Township on Sunday night, Nov. 27, to hold a community prayer vigil for Shaffer and Keating.





Keating, who graduated in 2016, and Shaffer, a 2015 graduate, were pulled out of their car as the vehicle was becoming engulfed in flames following a single-car crash shortly after 11 p.m. along the 300 block of Stoner Drive in Lower Swatara Township on Friday, Nov. 25.





Mavis Dixon and her daughter Jennifer Dixon of Middletown are being credited with saving the life of one of the two young men. The other was saved by two other men who arrived at the crash shortly after the Dixons: Aaron Young and Rick Cruz, both of Lower Swatara Township.

The Dixons and Keating and Shaffer were all on their way home from the Middletown Blue Raiders’ 40-13 triumphant football win over Scranton Prep in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals in Bethlehem on Friday night.

Shaffer

The car driven by Shaffer was the only vehicle involved in the accident, according to a news release from Lower Swatara Township police. The crash remains under investigation, police said.





Keating and Shaffer both sustained “severe burns to the lower extremities” and were air-lifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital Burn Center, according to police.





“Our prayers are focusing on their healing,” said the Rev. J. Richard Eckert, pastor of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Middletown, who spoke and led prayers at the vigil.





The vigil

Shaffer worked at Smith’s Tree Farm.





“Scott has been one of the most amazing employees and could run this tree farm with his eyes closed,” Sherri Smith posted on the tree farm’s Facebook page. She owns the farm with her husband, Steve.





Hundreds showed up for the impromptu candlelight vigil, even though the Smiths had only announced it on their Facebook page Saturday night. So many people showed up that organizers of the event ran out of candles to give away. Organizers estimated about 400 people attended.





Fire police and other first responders were out in force directing traffic and parking vehicles in the fields across the street from the tree farm entrance on 80th Street in Swatara Township, just off Fiddler’s Elbow Road.





The Smiths decorated one of their large Christmas trees with special ornaments and bows in honor of Scott and Joey. The word “Hope” was hung at the top of the tree.





People from all over the Middletown area community were invited to place their own personalized ornaments on the tree. Crowds of people stood around and near the tree holding lit candles, holding hands, praying and softly singing hymns like Amazing Grace.





“What a statement to the families, what a statement to these two young men,” Eckert said. “I do believe although they may not see us tonight they are feeling the power of your love and grace here on this hilltop that they love.”





‘We gotta get him out’

Mavis Dixon and her daughters, including Jennifer, were also at the vigil.





The car had flipped over on its side, Mavis said. Jennifer kicked the car window three times to bust it out.





One of the two boys “reached back with his one arm. He was crying ‘I’m on fire’ and Jennifer said, ‘We gotta get him out,’” Mavis said.





The two men, Young and Cruz, then arrived from another vehicle and rescued the other young man, Mavis said. Mavis’ granddaughter Jocilyn Koser called 911.





“I don’t think I would be able to sleep if I heard those two boys died that day,” Jocilyn said.





Jennifer has always had “the instinct” to help people, Mavis said, adding that Jennifer as a 16-year-old lifeguard once saved the life of someone drowning in a pool.

Eckert lauded the rescuers as well as the paramedics, police and firefighters who responded to the crash.





“There is no doubt that those four people who responded, and if there were others, their actions were the actions of heroes, their actions were the actions of bravery, their actions were the actions of stepping up and stepping forward and reaching out to help two wonderful people in need and that’s what they did, and we give thanks for what they did,” Eckert said.





People who could not make Sunday night’s prayer vigil were encouraged to come to the tree farm “anytime” to see the tree and to place their own ornament upon it for Shaffer and Keating, one speaker said.





Keating and Shaffer

Keating was part of the 2015 Homecoming Court. He had played football on the Blue Raiders’ varsity squad until his sophomore year, when he had a brain tumor removed and was no longer allowed to play, school district spokeswoman Jody Zorbaugh told the Press And Journal. But he remained with the football team, serving as a student coach in his senior year.





Joey had just started at Penn State, said Michael Swartz Jr. of Middletown, who was at the vigil with Jamie Rishar and the couples’ young daughter.





Keating is the son of Swartz’s cousin.





“My mom wanted me to get some pictures of all the people here, to give to (Joey’s mom) to show all the support that people are giving,” Swartz said. “He (Joey) has already been through a lot to begin with.”





Rishar said she is close friends with Joey’s parents Rachelle and Brian Keating of Lower Swatara Township. Brian Keating had just been appointed to Middletown Area School Board on Monday, Nov. 21, to replace a school board member who had resigned in October.





Joey is a “very kind” boy who was “very popular” in high school, Rishar said. “He is not your typical 18-year-old kid. He was a little wise beyond his years and very caring. I think that is probably why all these people are here.”





Shaffer is a year older at 19 and graduated from MAHS in 2015. He played soccer and was on the track and field team. Shaffer was also part of the Homecoming Court in the fall of 2014.





Shaffer was also one of eight seniors who competed in the high school’s Mr. Middletown Pageant in 2015, a fundraiser for the high school’s Mini-THON which goes toward fighting childhood cancers at the Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.





Donations accepted

A Go Fund Me page has been set up on the web to accept donations to help the families of Scott and Joey meet emergency expenses.





In addition, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for Jennifer Dixon by one of her friends, Christine Gantz.





Dixon herself was injured and briefly hospitalized for burns she suffered as a result of the rescue, Gantz said. Dixon has two children and is missing time from her job working at the Army depot in New Cumberland, Gantz said.





“She put her life out there for these boys and she didn’t have to do that,” Gantz said.





Donations for Dixon can be made through an account set up for her by Belco Federal Credit Union, Gantz said in a post on her Facebook page.



